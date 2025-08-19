HBO Max is making this year exciting for anime fans. The streaming platform is adding a big batch of Japanese films through a partnership with GKIDS, bringing both well-known hits and hidden gems to its library. The deal builds on HBO Max’s existing collaboration with GKIDS, the distributor behind titles like Belle, Inu-Oh, and Mirai, along with live-action hits such as Shin Godzilla and Studio Ghibli favorites like Spirited Away and The Boy and the Heron.

Rare and Underrated Japanese Films Join HBO Max

The lineup will feature three movies from Makoto Shinkai, including the globally popular Your Name, along with Children Who Chase Lost Voices and The Place Promised in Our Early Days, per Collider.

‘YOUR NAME’ is coming to HBO MAX on September 1st! pic.twitter.com/8TThhMOTke — Anime Updates (@animeupdates__) August 13, 2025

Other notable additions include Hideaki Anno’s Love & Pop, the underrated Ghost Cat Anzu, and Mamoru Oshii’s forgotten 1985 classic Angel’s Egg. Fans will also see Satoshi Kon’s Millennium Actress, the psychological thriller Perfect Blue, and several works by Mamoru Hosoda like The Boy and the Beast, The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, Summer Wars, and The Colors Within.

Kaiju enthusiasts have a reason to rejoice as well, with Hideaki Anno’s Shin Godzilla joining the collection after a recent US re-release.

HBO Max 4K UHD Streaming and Release Dates

Some of the films will make their debut in 4K UHD, giving viewers the chance to experience them like never before. The rollout begins September 1, offering a carefully curated slate of Japanese animation that expands HBO Max’s position as a top destination for global cinematic storytelling.

HBO Max has acquired 20 Anime Titles from GKIDS in the US including Makoto Shinkai’s ‘Your Name’ & ‘Children who Chase Lost Voices’ pic.twitter.com/GIKbb4Bnqf — Anime Rave (@AniRave) August 14, 2025

Complete List of GKIDS Japanese Anime Movies Coming to HBO Max

The complete list of Anime movies making its way to the streaming platform are-

Your Name

Children Who Chase Lost Voices

The Place Promised in Our Early Days

Love & Pop

Ghost Cat Anzu

Angel’s Egg

Perfect Blue

Millennium Actress

The Boy and the Beast

The Girl Who Leapt Through Time

Summer Wars

The Colors Within

Shin Godzilla

This collection promises to bring decades of Japanese animation to streaming for the first time.

