Venom: The Last Dance is on the last leg of its theatrical run and has also arrived on the digital platform. Tom Hardy’s 2024 Marvel movie has had a tepid run at the box office and has now been overshadowed by multiple movies. However, it did enjoy #1 at the US box office for a few weeks. It has now arrived in the comfort of your house, and to know the further details, scroll below.

About the movie-

Venom 3 is the third film in the Venom franchise, and it is led by Tom Hardy. It is seemingly the last film in the series, and Kelly Marcel sat in the director’s seat for this one after being one of the writers in the previous two movies. This was her directorial debut. The cast included Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Stephen Graham, Peggy Lu, Clark Backo, Alanna Ubach, and Andy Serkis to support Tom Hardy in the titular role. The threequel delves deeper into the relationship between Eddie Brock and the symbiote Venom.

The critics gave it 41%, while the audience gave it 81% on Rotten Tomatoes. This shows that the fans love watching Tom in that role and might even wish to see him more in the future. Hardy’s Venom, which came out in 2018, was the first film in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. Speaking of Venom: The Last Dance, the critics consensus read, “The always watchable Tom Hardy injects ample charisma into Venom: The Last Dance, but the offering buckles under its convoluted tonal ambitions.”

Meanwhile, in Venom 3, Eddie Brock and Venom are on the run and being hunted by both of their worlds. With the net closing in, they are forced to make a drastic decision. According to reports, Venom: The Last Dance had an estimated budget of $120 million and has earned almost four times the price tag.

Its Box Office Reception –

Initially, Venom 3 was predicted to collect more than $60 million in the United States. However, it came in lower than the projections, collecting only $51 million in its debut weekend in the United States. The film is still trying to hold its ground strong amid multiple releases and has so far collected $139.50 million in North America.

The film did better in the international markets. In China, Venom: The Last Dance surpassed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3’s collections to become the highest-grossing comic book movie post-COVID. It has collected $336 million overseas, and adding that to the domestic cume, venom 3’s global cume has reached $475.5 million. It is now just a matter of time before it bids adieu to the theatres. The third installment is also the lowest-grossing film in the franchise. However, it is still among the top 10 highest-grossing films of the year and is currently at #9.

OTT Release Date –

Tom Hardy starrer Venom 3 was released in the theatres on October 25 and is still running there. The film has, however, arrived on digital platforms. It is available on Amazon Prime Video for rent. The streaming platform posted the news on its official Instagram handle with the caption, “Hold on tight! The final act of CHAOS & MAYHEM is here.”

Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Red One Box Office (Worldwide): Aims To Hit The $200 Million Mark In Its Global Run!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News