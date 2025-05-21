After a fun run in theaters earlier this year, Tenu Ghodi Kinney Chadaya is now gearing up for its digital premiere. Starring Harby Sangha, Raavi Kaur Bal, Raj Dhaliwal, Mahabir Bhullar, Gurinder Makna, Parminder Gill, Gurshaan, Saihaj Sidhu, and Gurpreet Toti, the film brings a perfect mix of humour and emotional family moments that many Punjabi families will relate to.

What’s ‘Tenu Ghodi Kinney Chadaya’ All About?

The movie revolves around Bant and Babi, a sweet and loving couple who are finally about to get married. Their big day is just around the corner, and everything is planned – from the decorations to the food. Both families are in full celebration mode, looking forward to the grand wedding.

But things take a shocking turn when Bant suddenly goes missing right before the ceremony. He’s been kidnapped, and nobody knows who did it or why. Panic sets in as the families scramble to find him, and poor Babi is left heartbroken, not knowing what happened to her groom.

As the search continues, tensions rise, and things start getting even more dramatic. With emotions running high, some family members suggest replacing Bant with another groom so the wedding can go on. This idea sparks a ton of confusion, fights, and hilarious situations.

Directed by Royal Singh, Tenu Ghodi Kinney Chadaya offers a perfect mix of comedy and emotion. The film explores how people react under pressure, and how even the happiest moments can take unexpected turns. But amidst all the commotion, the movie keeps the humour intact, and it becomes a joyous movie to watch for family audiences.

When & Where to watch Tenu Ghodi Kinney Chadaya

The Punjabi comedy-drama Tenu Ghodi Kinney Chadaya will start streaming on Chaupal from May 26, 2025. Fans who missed the theatrical run or just want to relive the madness can enjoy it from their home comfort. (Via Ottplay)

So, if you skipped the theatrical release or just need to relive the mayhem, calendar it. The comedy-drama hits Chaupal on May 26.

Check out the trailer of Tenu Ghodi Kinney Chadaya:

For more such updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Jombieland: Binnu Dhillon, Kanika Mann & Angira Dhar Are Laughter-Rioting In The Poster Of India’s First Punjabi Zom-Com – Here’s All We Know!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News