The movie was written by Ranjith and it was loosely based on the epic Mahabharata. Mammootty played the role of Arakkal Madhavanunni. He was a self-made man and a caring elder brother to his four younger brothers.

The movie completed 24 years since its release. The makers restored it in 4K resolution. The remastered version was re-released in theaters. Now, it is set to stream online.

The movie Vallyettan will stream on Manorama MAX. The OTT release date is February 7, 2025. The platform announced this through social media. The movie was first released in theaters on September 10, 2000. After 24 years, it was re-released in 4K on November 29, 2024.

Story of Vallyettan

Vallyettan is an action-drama. The story follows Arakkal Madhavanunni. He is a businessman and feudal lord. He faces trouble from his uncle Arakkal Kuttikrishnan Nair and his uncle’s son.

Madhavanunni fights to protect his ancestral home. His struggles create conflicts with his younger brothers.

Mammootty played the lead role in the film. The cast included Shobana, Sai Kumar, NF Varghese, Siddique, Manoj K Jayan, Innocent, Kalabhavan Mani, Bheeman Raghu and Sukumari. Shaji Kailas directed the movie while Ranjith wrote the story.

Madhavanunni’s parents died by suicide after being cheated by Kuttikrishnan. After their death, he became the guardian of his four younger brothers. Their names were Raghu, Dasan, Appu and Shankaran. Mammootty played Madhavanunni. Sai Kumar played the antagonist, Siva Raman. Mohan Sitara composed the songs. Gireesh Puthenchery wrote the lyrics. Rajamani created the background score.

Ravi Varman handled the cinematography. L. Bhoominathan was the editor.

The movie was remade in Kannada as Jyeshta. Suresh Krissna directed it. Vishnuvardhan played the lead role in the Kannada version.

