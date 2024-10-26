The Targaryen fire‘s burning strong, and House of the Dragon ain’t cooling down anytime soon. HBO’s epic’s been renewed for a third season, even before Season 2 wrapped. So, what’s on the horizon for the dragon-blazing Targaryen saga? We’ve got the details on what Season 3 could bring, from release dates to potential plotlines—and let’s say, the battle for the Iron Throne’s about to get nastier.

The Dance Continues: What’s Season 3 About?

Season 3 of House of the Dragon keeps the Targaryen civil war blazing! Once-friends Rhaenyra and Alicent now lead Team Black and Team Green—seasoned rivals primed for battle. With war heating up, the actual Dance begins!

Showrunner Ryan Condal confirmed that the series will wrap up in a fourth season. But first, Season 3 will jump back into the fray as the Dance stretches across several brutal years. According to George R.R. Martin’s lore in Fire & Blood, the conflict would last for three years—making it likely Season 3 will dive deep into the thick of the battles and betrayals that make the Targaryen conflict a total bloodbath.

However, the plot specifics are anyone’s guess. The cast has been tight-lipped, even hinting at their mysteries. At this year’s New York Comic Con, Matt Smith (Daemon Targaryen) admitted, “I’ve not heard hide nor hair” of any Season 3 scripts yet. Meanwhile, Fabien Frankel (Criston Cole) teased that he’s “heard some things that I couldn’t possibly share here.” So, secrecy runs as thick as the Targaryens’ sense of vengeance.

Targaryen Cast: Who’s Returning?

Character survival in House of the Dragon is never guaranteed. When the Dance of Dragons truly kicks off, key players may need to be included. Still, at least initially, we expect the main cast to hold their ground. Fans can expect to see Emma D’Arcy (Rhaenyra), Matt Smith (Daemon), Olivia Cooke (Alicent), and Tom Glynn-Carney (Aegon II) back in action.

The cast’s return was confirmed, but script delays and a tricky timeline mean the actors themselves are left guessing. Frankel joked that the “longer they take,” the longer he and the cast “don’t have to read anything for a while.” It’s safe to say fans anxiously hope for fewer surprises—at least behind the scenes.

Season 3 Release: When Can We Expect It?

If the gap between Seasons 1 and 2 (a full two years) is any indication, it might be a minute before we see dragons back on screen. The crew aims to start filming in early 2025, making a 2026 release more likely than next year. But fans are still holding out for a quicker turnaround. As the cast hinted, delays are less about production issues and more about taking time to craft a worthy continuation.

