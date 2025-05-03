Last year, a lesser-known yet well-made Australian series titled High Country premiered on Australian digital platforms. But the series was not available on an Indian OTT platform back then. In a fantastic piece of news for fans of the mystery crime drama genre and for those who are looking to watch something different on OTT, let us inform you that High Country is now streaming in India. Read on to know which Indian streaming platform you can watch it on.

High Country Indian OTT Platform

All episodes of the critically acclaimed Australian series High Country have started streaming in India on the SonyLIV OTT platform. The season is set in an eight-episode format, and each episode has an average runtime of around 45 minutes.

High Country Plot & Cast

The mystery crime drama series follows the story of Detective Andrea ‘Andie’ Whitford (played by Leah Purcell), who is transferred to a remote town in the Victorian High Country. After getting to the bottom of the perplexing case of five persons who disappeared into the Victorian wilderness, she begins to think that these missing persons cases might be somehow connected. As the investigation moves forward, it unearths a dark web of secrets, murder, and revenge beneath the town’s quiet surface. It’s a fictional story inspired by true events. The series also features Ian McElhinney (Game of Thrones), Sara Wiseman (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes), and Aaron Pedersen (Mystery Road) in interesting roles.

Who Should Watch High Country?

The series can be watched by all those who are fond of watching Scandinavian noir, cop dramas, police procedurals, or slow-burning crime thrillers backed by rock-solid performances and breathtaking cinematography. For instance, the highly rated Kate Winslet starrer miniseries Mare of Easttown.

High Country Critics and Audience Feedback

The Australian series was received quite well by critics and viewers. It has a user rating of 7/10 on IMDb and has received a thumbs-up from many critics globally.

High Country Trailer

You can watch the official trailer of the Australian series here.

