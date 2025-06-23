Stage app continues to champion regional cinema, and its next big release is proof of that. The platform is introducing a new Rajasthani movie called Golden Brothers, which will stream this June. The film delves into brotherhood, individual choices, and how two individuals brought up under the same roof can take very different paths in life.

With its rich-rooted narrative and colorful cultural backdrop, Golden Brothers guarantees a thrilling viewing experience to Indian viewers in general.

Release Date & Where to Watch

Golden Brothers will premiere exclusively on the Stage app on June 27, 2025. The Stage platform has been known for promoting high-quality regional content, and this film marks another strong addition to its growing Rajasthani library.

The announcement was made by the platform across social media, sparking excitement among fans. The platform on Instagram posted in Haryanvi which roughly translates to, “Golden Brothers | Official Trailer | 27th June | Haryanvi Film | Only on STAGE App, Two brothers… two different paths and one gold smuggling mission. To uncover the truth, watch Golden Brothers on 27th June, only on the STAGE app.”

With the success of earlier regional originals, Golden Brothers is likely to further intensify Stage’s focus on influential local storytelling. This release takes the Rajasthani film industry to a broader digital platform, giving all corners of India the opportunity to watch a story set against tradition, family ethos, and moral issues.

Plot Summary

Golden Brothers is about two brothers whose lives go in opposite directions—one who takes to a life of crime and is involved in gold smuggling, while the other sticks to the law and its ethic. With time, the gap between them widens, and a confrontation necessitated by decision-making, ethics, and individual beliefs ensues.

The movie isn’t all about action and drama—it also poses some thoughtful questions regarding loyalty, the temptation of quick money, and what one has to sacrifice for adhering to morals. Taking place in Rajasthan, the movie is a culture-rich and conflict-ridden watch.

The cast includes Gagan Pareek, Amar Charan, Ashish Jain, Altaf Hussain, Alisha Soni, Karn, Meghana Jain, Babita Madan, Unmukt Gagan, Sarpanch, Husain Talib, Luv Sadhwani, and Dharmendra, all playing key roles. The trailer hints at intense sibling drama, tension-filled moments, and a strong emotional payoff.

