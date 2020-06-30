Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado Trailer: Netflix Is All Set To Take You In The World Of This Renowned Astrologer

Netflix has managed to make the world excited with the recently released trailer of its upcoming documentary based on the life of Walter Mercado. Popularly known as Shanti Ananda, Walter was an astrologer, actor, dancer, and writer. The multi-talented guy suddenly disappeared leaving everyone in shock. However, he is now all set to reach more people and create a place in their hearts with the upcoming documentary named Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado.

Directed by Cristina Costantini and Kareem Tabsch, the documentary’s trailer came out on June 29 and is getting a lovely response from the audience.

Watch the trailer below:

According to Indiewire, the official synopsis of the documentary reads as, “Every day for decades, extravagant Puerto Rican astrologer, psychic, and gender nonconforming legend Walter Mercado charmed the world with his televised horoscopes. Equal parts Oprah, Liberace, and Mr. Rogers, Walter reached over 120 million viewers at his peak, enthralling the Latin world with sequined capes, opulent jewelry and horoscopes that shared a message of love and hope to his devoted viewers. Then, he mysteriously disappeared. Over a decade later award-winning directors Cristina Costantini and Kareem Tabsch and producer Alex Fumero capture Walter’s final two years, when the pioneering icon grappled with aging and his legacy, and prepared for one last star-studded spectacle.”

Interestingly, Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado has earlier premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in January. The documentary is set to stream on Netflix from July 8.

Are you excited for this one?

