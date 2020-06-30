Dwayne Johnson Net Worth: He Didn’t Just Knock The Door, He KICKED That Bi*ch In!

Dwayne Johnson also known as Rock started his career with wrestling and later got into acting. The Moana actor did some incredible work in the entertainment industry and is one of the highest-paid actors in the world.

Dwayne Johnson has starred in some really kickass movies including The Jumanji film series, Rampage, Fast & Furious series and Snitch to name a few.

Back in 1995, Dwayne Johnson just had $7 in his pocket when he decided to be in the entertainment industry and look at him today, as he is one of the highest-paid actors in the world.

According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, Dwayne Johnson’s net worth is $320 million. Yes, missed a beat? We did too. But isn’t he worth every single penny? Totally.

The Rock debuted in Hollywood with The Mummy Returns back in 2001 and was paid a whopping amount of $5.5 million. Crazy for a debut movie, right? He played the lead in The Scorpion King which did a business of $165 million at the box office.

From 2001 to 2019 Johnson has earned $300 million from his films. Apart from the movies, the Moana actor charges $4 million for the promotion of his own films excluding salary and backend points.

Besides films, Dwayne Johnson has brand endorsements including Apple, Ford and Under Armour to name a few.

On the work front, Rock will be next seen in DC’s Black Adam and Fast & Furious 10.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!