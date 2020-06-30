Joker Camera Test: When Joaquin Phoenix Gave Everyone GOOSEBUMPS Hitting With Darkness

It’s been a long time since we witnessed Joaquin Phoenix giving the performance of the year in Joker. But, the chaos and mess replicated by his performance is still fresh and real. Even today if you come across a clip from the film, the darkness of his character hits you.

Let’s revisit the brilliance of the ‘Master’ Joaquin Phoenix by looking at the camera test of Joker. In this video, Phoenix is seen testing for his character. This would’ve surely have sealed the fate of Phoenix levelling the legend of Joker with Heath Ledger.

Check out the camera test below:

Recently it was reported by IANS that Joaquin Phoenix checked into a rehabilitation centre after director Werner Herzog highlighted his reckless ways following a near-death car crash.

Phoenix said he was drinking heavily and partying, post the success of the biopic “Walk The Line” 15 years ago, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I wasn’t engaging with the world or myself in the way I wanted to. I was being an idiot, running around, drinking, trying to screw people, going to stupid clubs,” the “Joker” star told GQ magazine. Then, one night, after he crashed his car, he was about to light a cigarette. That was when German filmmaker Herzog intervened.

“A German voice said, ‘Just relax’,” Phoenix said, recalling how the director pointed out the car was leaking petrol and he was seconds away from potentially lighting himself on fire. Phoenix entered a treatment facility days later. Today, the actor says, he has no urge or desire to drink like he used to.

“There are too many things I enjoy doing and I don’t want to wake up feeling hungover. It’s not a thing I fight against, it’s just the way I live my life.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!