Wonder Woman 1984: Director Patty Jenkins On Bonding Between Gal Gadot & Kristen Wiig’s Characters In The Film, Deets Inside

Hollywood diva Gal Gadot who was last seen on the big screen in Between Two Ferns: The Movie as herself, has been in news for a long time following her much-awaited, Wonder Woman 1984. The film which has the actress in the titular role is without a doubt one of the most awaited releases in Hollywood.

The Gal Gadot starrer will have the actress’s character Diana Prince/ Wonder Woman locking horns with friend-turned-enemy Kristen Wiig’s character Barabara Ann Minerva/Cheetah.

As per a report from syfy.com, Wonder Woman 1984’s director Patty Jenkins in an interview with Total Film magazine gave an insight into the bonding between Gal Gadot and Kristen Wiig’s characters.

As per the report, The two are said to encounter in the Smithsonian museum and begin to bond immediately over “geology, gemology, lithology, and part-time [cryptozoology]. The latter subject may influence Cheetah’s sometimes-supernatural powers.

Talking about the same Patty Jenkins said, “What I love about it is they genuinely start out as friends, And hopefully you’ll agree that the evolution into being foes tracks kind of organically. It’s like a friendship gone wrong — as two people go on different journeys in life.”

The trailer of Gal Gadot starrer which released late last year has been very much liked by the audience. One must add that it does look quite promising with the actress in action. Following the global pandemic, Wonder Woman 1984 which was slated to release this month has been pushed to October.

