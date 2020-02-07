Meharma Song From Love Aaj Kal: Imtiaz Ali Brings Out The Soulful BEST Out Of Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan

Love Aaj Kal is getting better and better now. If the trailer didn’t create the right impression, the music is doing it for the film.

First Shayad, then Haan Main Galat and now the makers of Love Aaj Kal have come up with easily the best so far. Mehrama which has just come out is that song of any Imtiaz Ali film which makes you forget everything and literally dance to its melody.

One of the most admired singers of current time Darshan Raval has given his voice to Meharma and we must say that it’s one of the best songs from him. His mesmerising voice and the mood of the song makes it a great experience for the ears as well mind. Antara lends a pleasant support as the female singer. The lyrics are rich and the composition is heart-melting. On top of that Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s chemistry is top-notch and something which tugs your heartstrings right away. Kartik has come on its own in this song and it seems Imtiaz has made sure to get the best out of him.

The song also features Randeep Hooda and it’s a treat to get a little insight into what he’s playing in the film.

Meanwhile, ahead of Valentine’s Day, Kartik Aaryan went down memory lane and recounted a few mushy moments from his days as a teenager.

“I remember when I was 16 years old, my girlfriend and I used to sit on the same bench in school and we would share homework and assignments. Back then, we were really scared of getting caught when we were on a date. Hence, we used to try our best to hide (our relationship) when we went to public places in Gwalior,” recalled Kartik.

He shared how he would introduce his girlfriend as his “cousin” when they got caught getting caught.

“Once on Valentine’s Day, I went to meet my girlfriend at a restaurant. I was scraed of getting caught by a family member or a relative. We used to roam around a lot but we were always scared of getting caught. A lot of times, I would address my then girlfriend as my cousin on getting caught!” Kartik revealed, on Sony TV’s The Kapil Sharma Show.

