Master Update: Thalapathy Vijay Resumes The Shoot Of His Action Thriller At Neyveli After Clearing The Income Tax Raid

Thalapathy Vijay fans can breathe a sigh of relief, as their favourite star has resumed the shoot for Master at Neyveli. The last two days had been quite hectic for the Tamil superstar following the investigation and raid at his residence, and personal properties in Chennai by Income Tax Officials. The investigation was conducted after suspicion of tax evasion on the remuneration of 30 crores which he had received for his last release, Bigil.

As per the latest report from indiaglitz.com, no unaccounted money was seized from the Mersal star’s residence or properties, and the actor has all the records in place with no evasion in tax payment.

Now as per various reports, Thalapathy Vijay is back to the shooting location of Master and has resumed his shoot for the action thriller at Neyveli mines where some crucial parts and action sequences for the action thriller are being filmed.

Talking about Master, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer happens to be one of the biggest upcoming releases of the year in the Tamil film industry. The action thriller has Vijay Sethupathi as the film’s lead antagonist.

Master also has Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Nassar along with others in key roles.

The actioner is being helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and it is bankrolled by Xavier Britto under XB Films Creators.

