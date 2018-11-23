From Shah Rukh Khan’s Mere Naam Tu To Akshay Kumar’s Aaj Se Teri; Which Is Your Favourite Love Song Of 2018?

After waiting for long, the first song from much-awaited Zero is finally out today. The romantic track titled Mere Naam Tu, features superstar Shah Rukh Khan aka Bauua Singh romancing Anushka Sharma aka Aafia.

Before the song release, yesterday the makers treated the audience with an endearing picture from the song, wherein Shah Rukh Khan is seen kissing Anushka Sharma on her forehead.

Mere Naam Tu is composed by Ajay-Atul and crooned beautifully by Abhay Jodhapurkar and penned by Irshad Kamil. The colorful song features SRK romancing Anushka with splashes of color and water set in a background. Glimpses of the song were seen in the trailer piquing the interest of the audience.

As Mere Naam Tu is out today, let’s take a look at the best love tracks of the year:

Aaj Se Teri (PadMan)





The soothing track features Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte. It is composed by Amit Trivedi and penned by Kausar Munir. The song is crooned by Arijit Singh.

Ek Dil Ek Jaan (Padmaavat)

This beautiful song is sung by Shivam Pathak and composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The lyrics are written by A M Turaz.

Subah Subah (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety)

This refreshing and romantic track is sung by the trio of Arijit Singh, Prakriti Kakkar, and Amaal Malik. Music is composed by Amaal Malik and penned by Kumaar.

O Saathi (Baaghi 2)





This melodious track is sung by Atif Aslam and composed-penned by Arko.

Theher Ja (October)





The feel-good song is crooned by Armaan Malik and composed by Abhishek Arora. The lyrics are written by Abhiruchi Chand.

Dhadak (Dhadak)





This romantic title track is composed by the renowned duo of Ajay-Atul and sung by AjayGogavale and Shreya Ghoshal. It is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Paniyon Sa (Satyameva Jayate)





The song is composed by Rochak Kohli and penned by Kumaar. The song is sung by Atif Aslam and Tulsi Kumar.

Dekhte Dekhte (Batti Gul Meter Chalu)





It was originally composed and written by great Qawwali singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and it is recreated by Rochak Kohli. The recreated version is sung by Atif Aslam.