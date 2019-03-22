First Class From Kalank: Kiara Advani’s Charisma Is Too Hard To Handle, Hats Off To Varun Dhawan!

After Ghar More Pardesiyan that witnessed the graceful jugalbandi between Madhuri Dixit & Alia Bhatt, the makers of Kalank have today released another song. The song titled as First Class features Varun Dhawan and the hottie Kiara Advani.

First Class showcases quirky chemistry between Kiara and Varun on the streets filled with happy faces and celebrations as we see Alia and Aditya’s wedding taking place at the start of the song. From the looks of it, the song seems to be an irony to the entire situation that Zafar is facing, but he seems to be coping with it in the bravest way possible. While nothing is confirmed, who knows what the makers have in store for us!

The song is written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and is crooned by Arijit Singh & Neeti Mohan on the music of none other than Pritam.

Check out the song here:

Varun who will be seen as Zafar in the movie took to his social media handles to share stills from the songs. It created a great buzz with viewers filled with anticipation to witness the dance number.

The teaser of the love saga, featuring Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha, was launched on Tuesday. It garnered over 26 million views in 24 hours across social media platform – YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Along with the varied hues of love, the Abhishek Verman-directed period drama will also highlight the trials and tribulations of love with the spotlight on communal tensions.

Presented by Fox Star Studios, the film is produced by Dharma Productions, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta, and co produced by Fox Star Studios. It will release on April 17.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!