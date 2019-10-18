Drive Trailer: Sushant Singh Rajput – Jacqueline Fernandez Plan A Heist That Will Leave Your Hearts Racing

Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez’s film Drive has been the talk of the town for a really long time now. The film is finally releasing on Netflix and the makers have already treated the fans with two songs from the film. Now, the trailer of the film is also out.

The two-minute-long trailer shows how Sushant Singh and Jacqueline plan an impossible heist to steal some valuables from The Rashtriyapati Bhavan. The video starts with Sushant introducing himself as a Formula One test driver who challenges Jacqueline that he can win the street race. The trailer then shows how they try and steal the valuables and are chased by police headed by Boman Irani. Will he be able to catch these thieves is what you will have to wait and see.

Check out the trailer below:

Jacqueline steals hearts with her sexy yet adorable character. Sushant is impressive as well and supporting actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Vibha Chhibber, Sapna Pabbi and Vikramjeet Virk add drama to the trailer. The trailer will keep you on the edge of the seat and will leave you wanting for more.

Reports were that the team at Dharma Productions was looking at a theatres release for the film. However, due to lack of exhibitors, the team decided to release the film on OTT platform Netflix. The film becomes Netflix’s first original film with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Drive streaming live from November 1.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!