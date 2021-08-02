Advertisement

Bigg Boss 15 has been creating a lot of noise lately. This time, everything is going to be more fun as the show will witness an OTT premiere too. Karan Johar will be hosting the digital period and Neha Bhasin has been revealed to be the first contestant. Amidst it all, the prep for BB house is on and videos from the construction site have been leaked. Read on for details.

As most know, fans hype up to witness the first look of Bigg Boss house too. Every year, the creative team comes up with something out of the box with the interiors. Last season, we even witnessed a spa and a theatre area in the Salman Khan hosted show.

Bigg Boss 15 is going to be a step ahead of all the previous seasons. The house is under construction but whatever has been built is truly lavish. Everything starting from the stage where Salman Khan takes over every weekend to the bedrooms and the living rooms are being renovated.

The famous insider, The Khabri took to his Twitter account and shared inside pictures of Bigg Boss 15 house, which is under construction.

Take a look at the video below:

Meanwhile, many big names have surfaced online as probable contestants. It is rumoured that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Disha Vakani will be a part of the show. Apart from that, Neha Marda, Arjun Bijlani, Sourabh Raaj Jain are amongst almost confirmed contestants.

It is also rumoured that Chehre actress Rhea Chakraborty will be entering the house. Adhyayan Suman’s ex-girlfriend Maera Mishra is another probable choice.

Our sources previously confirmed that Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Sana Makbul, Riddhima Pandit have been approached too.

