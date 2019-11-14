Ashiqui Mein Teri 2.0 From Happy Hardy And Heer: Himesh Reshammiya – Ranu Mondal’s Party Anthem Is Filled With Good Old Vibes

Although Ashiqui mein teri 2.0 is a sure shot party anthem Himesh further adds that there is a lot of depth and a very soulful melody attached to the song which has helped making the love story of Happy Hardy and Heer timeless .

“The Blockbuster song Ashiqui Mein Teri 2.0 from Happy Hardy and Heer releases today and I have enjoyed every moment recreating own chartbuster track which I had composed for Shahid kapoor starrer ‘36 china town’a decade back” said Himesh . This 2.0 version is sung by Himesh and Ranu Mondal , after the super hit song Teri Meri Kahani. Himesh has again given one more opportunity to Ranu Mondal to sing in Ashiqui mein teri 2.0 from his movie Happy Hardy and Heer .

Himesh said that in an era where the trailer comes first and then the music comes and becomes popular only after the film hits the screens this new strategy of releasing the music before the trailer has completely paid off for us with the music becoming such a huge success cause for a love story to connect even more the music needs to be a blockbuster hit before the movie releases and we are very happy that this will be the first time ever that on the occasion of the music success bash of the movie , we will be releasing the trailer of the film , the trailer of Happy Happy Hardy And Heer is awaited since a long time and soon the producers Deepshikha Deshmukh will announce the trailer date of Happy Hardy and Heer.

The rehearsals of the the promotional Happy Hardy and Heer concerts have started and the first concert will begin from 16th November in Pune and then continue with 4 cities in Gujarat , then Mathura and also Jaipur later this month and then the official trailer will be launched at the music success bash of the film ,then next month Himesh will be having promotional concerts in other parts of India as well like Delhi, UP , Indore, Bangalore and other cities besides promoting the movie on other platforms .

“Happy Hardy and Heer is a beautiful love story and I am sure it will be loved by the audience just like they have loved the music of the film” said Himesh .

Happy Hardy and Heer releases on 3rd Jan 2020 and stars Sonia Mann , it is produced by Deepshikha Deshmukh and Sabita Manakchand and directed by Raka.

