BREAKING: Hrithik Roshan Opts OUT Of Satte Pe Satta Remake? Reason REVEALED

A lot has been speculated about Hrithik Roshan’s next post the success of WAR, and the Satte Pe Satta remake was being said to be one of them. The actor himself had accepted that he’s considering doing the Farah Khan-Rohit Shetty project but looks like he isn’t doing it after all.

Rumors are rife that Hrithik Roshan has opted out of the project and the reason behind it is that the makers failed to garner the rights of the Hindi cult classic. Although they have the rights of the English film that it has been inspired by, the Super 30 actor isn’t really happy with it.

A source close to Pinkvilla has now revealed the reason saying, “The problems started from the time when Farah and Rohit failed to crack a deal with the original makers of Satte Pe Satta for the remake rights. The Sippy family refused to give away the rights at the price Rohit wanted to buy. They asked to the tune of Rs 2-3 crore, which the entire team felt was a lot. So, they instead got the remake rights for the Hollywood film Seven Brides for Seven Brothers – a 1954 film that Satte Pe Satta was adapted from. Farah’s film will now be titled Seven”

All that led to HR opting out of the project and rather put his focus on something more concrete. “The whole dynamics of the plotline changed when they didn’t get rights to the Hindi original. Hrithik wasn’t keen on doing a film that’s adapted from the English film and hence told Farah and Rohit to look for someone else. Anushka, on the other hand, is still on board while the two directors are currently scouting for an actor who can headline the project,” revealed the source.

Well, only time will tell who exactly will be going ahead but we hope this entire cloud around the lead actors for Satte pe Satta remake clears soon!

