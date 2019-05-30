Article 15 Trailer Announcement: Ayushmann Khurrana & Team Tease Viewers Before Launching The Main Trailer

After releasing the hard-hitting teaser, Ayushmann Khurrana shared a promotional unit just a few hours before the actual release of the trailer. The promotional unit of the film Article 15 definitely marks a unique way to unveil the trailer of the investigative drama.

The video begins with a good start right and after a few seconds, Ayushmann Khurrana in his solid cop avatar enters the frame and gives an important message to the audience which has a deeper meaning.

In the film Article 15, Ayushamnn Khurrana for the first time will be seen in the cop avatar like never before. The actor who aced the previous year with his blockbuster, Andhadhun will now be a man of the law with the heroic cop portrayal.

Sharing the promotional unit in such a unique way Ayushmann Kurrana shares, “Iss Trailer Aur Baaki Trailers Mein ‘Farq’ Hai! Kya Aap Taiyaar Hain, Farq Ki Shuruwat Ke Liye? #Article15Trailer OUT NOW! #Article15 In Cinemas June 28 (LINK IN BIO) @anubhavsinhaa @zeestudiosofficial @zeemusiccompany #ManojPahwa @talwarisha #KumudMishra #nassar @sayanigupta @mohdzeeshanayyub @ashishsverma @ronjinichakraborty @shubhro30 #SushilPandey #AakashDhabade @gauravkapata @benarasmediaworks”.

The promotional unit has raised many questions and excitement right before the trailer launch. The much-anticipated film Article 15 starring Ayushmann Khurrana in lead is all set to release in June and will drop their trailer today.

Article 15 is set to get a world premiere at the tenth edition of the London Indian Film Festival. The investigative drama will be shown at the opening night film.

The film also stars Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha and Produced by Anubhav Sinha and Zee Studios, the film is sure to put the audience in a social perspective.

