2.0 Video: This Is How Akshay Kumar Achieved His Look; It’ll Enthrall You!

2.0 Video: The release is just around the corner and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to hype up the buzz for the film. They have released a video which showcases the making of Akshay Kumar’s character in the film. Heavily inspired by Birdman, we see how difficult it was to make him look like one.

We see how the make-up artists have worked on his look considering every little detail from eyes to teeth. They have achieved a better look than what they projected which can be seen on a computer screen in the video. Check out the video here:

Akshay plays the antagonist in superstar Rajinikanth’s “2.0“, which marks his southern debut.

Talking about his look, Akshay recently said: “It was a very challenging role and it took a toll on my body. But the pain and sacrifice was worth it. My character required around 4 hours of prosthetic make-up and another hour and a half to remove it. In my whole career, I’ve never put so much of make-up.”

Earlier this year, on the occasion of his 51st birthday, Akshay had treated his fans with a fresh poster of his character from the movie.

He called it his “most powerful character and one which has probably stayed with me for the longest time”.

“I am the dark superhero for those who don’t have a voice! Humans beware,” he had posted.

The film, slated to release on November 29, in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu, also stars Amy Jackson, Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey in key roles.