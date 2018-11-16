Badhaai Ho + Andhadhun Box Office: It’s 190 Crores For Ayushmann Khurrana!

Badhaai Ho + Andhadhun Box Office: The multi-talented Ayushmann Khurrana is having an amazing year with back-to-back super hits to the credit. The actor received praises for his performances in AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho. Despite belonging to completely different genres, both the movies have successfully attracted the hordes in theatres.

Sleek crime thriller AndhaDhun surprised the audience a big time due to its comic treatment in a gripping tale. The movie started on a slower note, by collecting just 2.70 crores on the first day but later gathered pace due to highly positive word-of-mouth. Till now the movie has raked 69.50 crores at the box office. Sriram Raghavan’s directorial is amongst the best-reviewed movies in a recent time.

With family entertainer Badhaai Ho, Ayushmann Khurrana made his entry to the coveted club of 100 crore movies. After an impressive start of 7.29 crores on opening day, the movie grew inch by inch and exceeded all the expectation about its box office predictions. After the end of its four-week run, the comic caper has amassed 120.40 crores at the ticket windows. Despite a competition from Thugs Of Hindostan, the movie managed its good hold at the box office.

Both, AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho have raked around 190 crores till now, at the box office and are still running in theatres. Also, the debacle of Thugs Of Hindostan will definitely add an impetus to the performance of Badhaai Ho, which is still attracting the cine-goers.

For now, it will be interesting to see if the combined collections of AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho manages to touch the 200 crores at the box office, which would be a remarkable accomplishment for Ayushmann Khurrana.