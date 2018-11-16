Debuting as Mr & Mrs on social media, newly-married couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone received wishes galore from friends and colleagues.

Celebrities Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, Arjun and Sonam Kapoor among many others instantly wished “a life full of love, happiness and togetherness” to the newly-weds. Each one of them completely floored after the first few images of the Konkani wedding and Anand Karaj were uploaded on Instagram.

Deepika and Ranveer, after two days of wedding ceremonies in the far and dreamy Lake Como setting in Italy, unveiled their first look as a married couple to the public on Thursday.

Both shared two images – one each from their four-hour-long ceremony according to Konkani traditions on Wednesday and a North Indian style nuptial on Thursday.

Here’s what their friends and co-worker have tweeted:

Bollywood wishes DeepVeer happiness forever after
Entire B’Fam Comes Together To Shower Their Love For The Newly-Weds Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone!

