Entire B’Fam Comes Together To Shower Their Love For The Newly-Weds Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone!

Debuting as Mr & Mrs on social media, newly-married couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone received wishes galore from friends and colleagues.

Celebrities Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, Arjun and Sonam Kapoor among many others instantly wished “a life full of love, happiness and togetherness” to the newly-weds. Each one of them completely floored after the first few images of the Konkani wedding and Anand Karaj were uploaded on Instagram.

Deepika and Ranveer, after two days of wedding ceremonies in the far and dreamy Lake Como setting in Italy, unveiled their first look as a married couple to the public on Thursday.

Both shared two images – one each from their four-hour-long ceremony according to Konkani traditions on Wednesday and a North Indian style nuptial on Thursday.

Here’s what their friends and co-worker have tweeted:

Love and happiness forever…..these are such a full of pyaar wala pictures! For those of us who don’t have a life partner it’s a very “haiiiiiiiii” wala feeling! https://t.co/h1dtYel2be — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 15, 2018

Congratulations, my favourite couple @deepikapadukone & @RanveerOfficial. Wish you a lifetime of love, happiness and togetherness ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gORXeA5lq1 — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) November 15, 2018

Jashn E Ishqa https://t.co/5FTTMdwwiO — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) November 15, 2018

Congratulations to both of you! May you always find joy together ❤️❤️❤️ @RanveerOfficial https://t.co/mg1B2bUPgp — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) November 15, 2018

Wishing you both a world of happiness and a beautiful journey together. May the love & respect you have in each other, grow leaps and bounds. And welcome to the club 😁💜👫@RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) November 15, 2018

Congratulations to the most beautiful couple @deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial … Wishing you loads of love and happiness as you guys step into your new phase of life — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) November 15, 2018

Mubarak ho mere bhai. Both of u look so lovely together 💕 have a rocking life ahead. @deepikapadukone https://t.co/0gcqulYfWo — sonu sood (@SonuSood) November 15, 2018

Lots and lots of love and tons of wishes as you both embark upon this beautiful journey @RanveerOfficial & @deepikapadukone. May this new chapter be full of happiness, good health and love ❤ Congratulations 😘 — bhumi pednekar (@psbhumi) November 15, 2018

Smile and laugh through this union, so beautiful you both look. God bless you both. Stay blessed. Love and a big hug to you both. Congratulations. https://t.co/AjgtKOxW2F — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) November 15, 2018

Love a great love story ❤️ So happy to see this beautiful couple … together forever ❤️😍Congratulations @deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial ❤️😘🙏🎉 https://t.co/78G37Xh8gq — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) November 15, 2018

Beautiful Couple!!!!❤️😍❤️Congratulations @deepikapadukone & @RanveerOfficial May your journey of togetherness be blessed with divine grace, respect, love, happiness & a solid friendship!!❤️💃🏻 Dugga Dugga!! 😇💃🏻❤️ Cheers!!!! pic.twitter.com/pu8ReTTyon — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) November 15, 2018

May you love and live like this forever and ever @deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial bhai pic.twitter.com/FQHHRmTT4T — BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) November 15, 2018

Mubarak!! My dear darlingest @deepikapadukone @RanveerOfficial 💕💕💕 May you both always smile laugh be together and have the best the world has to offer !! — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) November 15, 2018