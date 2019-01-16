Why Cheat India Box Office: Could It Be Emraan Hashmi’s Highest Grossing Film?

Once, amongst the most bankable stars in the Hindi film industry, Emraan Hashmi faded away in the hoard of young actors, and especially when the coveted clubs of 100, 200 and 300 crores became prominent in Bollywood. The actor last appeared in Baadshaho (2017), is all set to return with Why Cheat India, releasing this Friday.

Talking about the box office performance of movies, Emraan delivered his last clean success with Hamari Adhuri Kahani, way back in 2015. Strangely the actor of such calibre, who received critical acclaim for movies like Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, Shanghai and The Dirty Picture, failed to catch up with the number competition at the box office.

Let’s take a look at the Emraan Hashmi’s highest grossing movies:

The Dirty Picture

The movie was loosely based on the life of South Indian actress, Silk Smitha, known for her erotic roles. Directed by Milan Luthria, The Dirty Picture featured Vidya Balan, Naseeruddin Shah, Emraan Hashmi and Tusshar Kapoor in key roles. Backed by positive critical reception and favourable word-of-mouth, the movie emerged as superhit by collecting 85 crores at the box office.

Baadshaho

Another Milan Luthria directorial in the list. Though Baadshaho is the second highest grosser for Emraan, it was declared as an underperformer at the box office due to its hefty budget. It collected 78.02 crores in a lifetime run.

Raaz 3

Raaz 3 is the third instalment of successful Raaz franchise. The movie featured Emraan Hashmi, Bipasha Basu and Eesha Gupta in lead roles. The supernatural thriller collected 70 crores and was declared as superhit.

Here’s the top 10 highest grossing films of Emraan Hashmi:

Murder 2

Murder 2 made a lifetime total of 46 crores. The movie was a sequel to 2004’s success Murder and featured Emraan Hashmi and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles.

Jannat 2

The crime thriller was a sequel to the 2008 hit, Jannat. The movie received mixed critical reception unlike Jannat, which was praised by critics. Despite the mixed review, Jannat 2 emerged as a huge success and garnered 42 crores at the box office.

Ghanchakkar

Directed by Rajkumar Gupta, the black comedy featured Emraan Hashmi and Vidya Balan in lead roles. The movie turned out to be an average affair at the box office by making 38.40 crores.

With Why Cheat India arriving on coming Friday, it will be interesting to see how well it performs at the ticket windows to get placed amongst Emraan’s highest grossing movies.

