What! Rihanna Sues Her Father – Here’s Why

Singer Rihanna has sued her own father Ronald Fenty for using her brand name Fenty to launch a business for himself.

In a new lawsuit obtained by tmz.com, Rihanna claims her father Ronald started a talent development company in 2017 called Fenty Entertainment.

The S&M hitmaker has already trademarked Fenty to use in a number of business ventures, including her well-known Fenty Beauty line. She claims he is profiting off the reputation she has created with the brand.

In the documents, the 30-year-old singer says her father and a business partner falsely advertised themselves as her reps to solicit millions of dollars, including trying to book her for 15 shows in Latin America in December 2017 for $15 million all without her authorization.

Rihanna claims later her dad even unsuccessfully tried to file a trademark for Fenty to use with resort boutique hotels.

She says she has sent multiple cease and desist letters to her father, ordering him to stop capitalising off her Fenty trademarks, but says he has ignored them and continued to make money off Fenty Entertainment.

She is asking a judge to place an injunction on her dad using the name Fenty and for damages.

