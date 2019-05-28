This Interesting Mash-Up Meme Shows Godzilla And Ghidorah’s Hilarious Fight; We Can’t Miss It

Godzilla is one of the biggest franchises of Hollywood with as many as 34 parts. Godzilla: The King Of Monsters as the 35th part of this huge franchise is all set to hit the cinemas on May 31, 2019.

The franchise has built a huge fan following for itself all this while and there’s an immense craze among the fans for the upcoming film.

As the release date of the film gets closer, the excitement among the fans is getting uncontrollable and memes have come for help. A meme is doing rounds on Twitter which shows a hilarious mashup of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders and Godzilla: The King Of Monsters. The meme artist named Kuo Pin Chen has done something which is really being loved by the netizens.

The way he has replaced, Dio and Jotaro with Godzilla and King Ghidorah is funny.

Have a look below-

Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford and others. Directed by Michael Dougherty, the film is all set to get a warm response as it releases by the end of this month.

