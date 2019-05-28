VIRAL VIDEO: Malaika Arora Gets Mobbed By The Selfie Hunters

Malaika Arora, who is in the news for her relationship with Arjun Kapoor, was spotted in the city yesterday with her father. During her outing, the actress was seen running away as she was mobbed by some people who wanted to take selfies with her.

In the video, which is going viral on the internet, Malaika can be seen quite uncomfortable as a lot of fans gather around her.

As soon as the fans gathered, Malaika’s father had to step in to save her. Check out the video here:

Some of the fans were seen commenting in favour of Malaika. Someone wrote, “Godddd what is wrong with people they wont even let her walk . No wonder celebs goes abroad for holidays.”

“This was scary … can happen with any female.. doesn’t matter how she is in her personal life .. but nobody has a right to behave in such a cheap manner with any woman.”

“They are also humans…they need space too… We SHOULD be always in our limits…. I guess dats why few celebs storm on this reckless people.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!