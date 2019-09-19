Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Erica Fernandes always leaves our hearts fluttered with her hot and ravishing photos. The actress is quite active on her Instagram page. Her pics and videos are a delight and treat to watch, all thanks to the stunning factor she possesses.

Yesterday, Erica Fernandes shared a hot and sexy throwback photo on her Instagram page from a beach. She is wearing a pink swimsuit with beach sand smeared on her body. Erica looks every bit hot in the photo. The actress captioned the photo, “If nobody hates you, it means you are doing something boring.⠀

Check out the photo below:

On the work front, Erica Fernandes is playing the lead role of Prerna in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She stars alongside Parth Samthaan who essays the role of Anurag Basu. Actor Karan Singh Grover is seen as Mr Bajaj in the show.

The current track focuses on how Mr Bajaj has started to develop feelings for Prerna. It will be interesting to see how it affects Prerna and Anurag’s love story.

Soon it will be a year since Kasautii Zindagii Kay is airing. The show is one of the most-watched Hindi daily soap dramas.

Recently, Ekta Kapoor announced that Erica Fernandes will be seen in ALTBalaji’s upcoming web series. The web series will be made by Vikas Gupta. With the series, Erica Fernandes will make her digital debut.

