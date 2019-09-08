Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Hina Khan As Komolika To Be Replaced By THIS Actress?

Hina Khan impressed the audience with her performance as Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay. It was the first time Hina played a negative role and won hearts with her act and stunning and hot looks. However, she quit the show in April as she had to shoot for her Bollywood film.

It has been quite a long time since Komolika’s absence in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. As reported by Bollywood Life, the makers are planning to rope in another actress to play the iconic villain. The portal mentions that Ekta wanted Sanaya Irani to play Komolika but the actress wasn’t keen on doing it.

Now, the makers are planning to cast Jasmin Bhasin to play Komolika. But nothing is finalised yet. Jasmin was also seen in Khatron Me Khiladi.

Meanwhile, Kasautii Zindagii Kay stars Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan as Prerna and Anurag. Actor Karan Singh Grover plays Me Bajaj in the show. The makers are writing a track where Me Bajaj and Komolika join hands. Hence, they want Komolika to re-enter the show.

On the other hand, Hina Khan is busy with the shooting of Vikram Bhatt’s film. It will mark her entry in Bollywood.

