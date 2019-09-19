Alia Bhatt Misbehaves With Her Bodyguards, Gets Slammed By Netizens

Alia Bhatt is one of the most followed celebrities in B-Town. From what she wears to where she is at, people on social media always want to be updated about her. She is believed to be one of the most humble persons in the industry, courtesy to her cute videos online, but her recent video has earned her some disrespect.

In the video that went viral in no time, Alia can be seen talking to her bodyguards in a very rude manner. She stepped out of her car and the bodyguard move towards her to offer her protection from the paparazzi asking for her pictures. Alia, who doesn’t give any attention to the media, keeps walking forward and stops only to angrily ask her bodyguards to give her way. Watch video here:

This did not go very well with the netizens who slammed the actress for her inappropriate behaviour. One of the users went on to write, “Ye sab Ranvir kapoor ka effect hai,He also behave rudely with fans and media,” while another said, “Wow!! She is so rude. Can’t she even put a tiny smile on her face? Fans and shutterbugs make her famous and she treats them like this?” Check out the comments right here:

Workwise, Alia will be next seen in Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. She is also a part of Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal. She is also uniting with daddy Mahesh Bhatt for Sadak 2 starring Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

