Alia Bhatt Speaks Up On Inshallah Getting Shelved For The First Time, Has A BIG PROMISE For Fans

Alia Bhatt is one of the most successful actors of recent times. She’s not just riding high on the success of her recent films like Raazi & Gully Boy but is also having an interesting lineup of films like Brahmastra, Sadak 2 & RRR. She was also doing Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah alongside Salman Khan but that film landed in troubled waters.

Alia who was present at the IIFA 2019 last night and bagged Best Actress award for Raazi was asked about Inshallah getting shelved. Talking about the same, she said, “I was very excited to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, of course very excited to work with Salman as well. I believe that sometimes things just happen and it’s not in your control. That way there’s a saying that if you want to make the God laugh then tell him about your plans because plans never really go ‘as per plan.”

However, she confirmed that she’ll be working with SLB very soon. “But I can give it you in writing that I am going to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali very soon” she added.

It was recently reported that the real reason behind Salman leaving Inshallah was liplock scenes which he refused to do.

Interestingly, there have been reports that after Inshallah, SLB is keen on working with Alia in Gangubai, a film which was earlier offered to Priyanka Chopra. Reportedly Bhansali had committed to working with Alia and he is a man of his words. Both of them are now in talks for a film on brothel owner of Kamathipura, Gangubai which is said to be an adaptation of a chapter from S Husain Zaidi’s Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

