Kalank Box Office Collections (Overseas): Not Kalank(it)!

Kalank Box Office Collections (Overseas): The most talked and awaited film of 2019, hit the theatres on 17th April 2019. The film has a stellar cast which includes Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. Despite such an amazing cast, the film has failed to impress the audience in India.

But it seems the film has been accepted well in the overseas markets. The movie is continuing its strong run there.

Talking about the numbers, the film has collected a total amount of $ 3.95 million which is 27.43 crores. The collections are until Saturday. The film took an opening of approximately 5.20 crores. The opening figures are by far the best to come for the year 2019.

Karan Johar’s multi-starrer, the mega-budget film may have registered 2019’s biggest opening day collection by garnering Rs 21.60 crore, but viewers took to the social media with a sea of memes taking on the film.

“Bollywood is improving day by day now they are telling us the review of movie in title itself. First Zero and now Kalank,” wrote one user.

The film’s songs were also used to comment on the film, directed by Abhishek Varman.

“Audience while going to watch ‘Kalank‘ – ‘Baaki sab first class hai’. Audience after watching ‘Kalank’: ‘Sab ka sab third class hai’,” wrote one user.

Another wrote: “Audience after watching ‘Kalank‘. Tabah ho gaye.”

