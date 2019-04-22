Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: In Addition To Titoo Mobiles, Jethalal Faces Another Problem?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Episode 2713: At Abdul’s soda shop, everyone is busy discussing Jethalal’s problem but Iyer takes a funny dig at him, saying that he would need to sell the cell phones on the streets with a cart. Jethalal imagines the sequence with a cart full of Titoo mobiles along with Natu and Bagha, roaming on the streets to sell them. Considering the unpopularity of a brand, nobody is interested in purchasing them, so Jethalal decides to sell them at the rate of per kg (dream sequence).

At the shop, everyone tries to encourage Jethalal and he too promises to stay optimistic. Back in the house, Bapuji sees Jethalal with a worried face and asks the reason behind it. After averting for the first time, Jethalal shares his problem with Bapuji, who then advises him to keep up the good work and not to lose hope.

Jethalal is sleepless due to the thoughts of Titoo mobiles and calls Natu and Bagha and scolds them for their biggest mistake of giving a nod for a deal. Natu assures that according to his gut feeling, 1000 cell phones would be sold in quick time, while Bagha too, asks Jethalal not to worry about the deal and enjoy the sleep and reminds him of the saying that new day will bring new hope.

With a new day and a new start, Natu and Bagha posts advertisements of Titoo mobiles on the shop and pray for the customers to purchase Titoo mobile phones. Meanwhile, Jethalal enters and asks the duo to stop praying god as it is of no use, and the sale of such a huge stock is infeasible.

The political leader Sevaklal along with his party workers visit Gada Electronics to meet Jethalal. With the kind of greeting and sugar-coated words Sevaklal uses, Jethalal is tensed that the leader to ask for a huge sum for party donation.

