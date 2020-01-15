You: Netflix CONFIRMS Season 3 Of Penn Badgley Starrer; Here’s What To Expect

You Season 3: Netflix made everyone’s Christmas 2019 and the start of 2020 amazing by releasing You season 2. Starring Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti in the lead roles, the second season received rave reviews.

The performances, twists and the ending of You 2 have left the viewers astonished. Obviously, the way the last episode of season 2 ended did give an idea that there will be a third one too, but everyone was waiting for an official announcement.

Well, good news for all the You series fans, Netflix has announced season 3 which we all will get to see in 2021. Netflix shared a video on Instagram which featured the text, “New Year, New You, You S3”. They captioned it, “oh…hello you. You S3 is coming.”

Check out the post below:

Spoilers Alert:

In the second season, we see Penn Badgley aka Joe aka Will and Victoria Pedretti aka Love get married and settle at a new house in a new city. Love is pregnant with Joe’s child and everything seems well. However, Joe being Joe sets his eye on his new neighbour and is curious to ‘figure’ her out. While the neighbour’s face is not revealed, we can’t wait to see who she is how the story unfolds.

The ending also proves that Joe isn’t really in love with Love. So how will it shape their equation? What will happen to their kid? Will Love murder the new woman? Well, only You season 3 can give us all the answers!

