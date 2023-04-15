Jay Soni, who embodies the character of Abhinav in the iconic show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has been garnering a lot of love from his fans as he has completed 100 episodes since his entrance in the show.

Speaking to him about how difficult it was for him to maintain a thin line between reel and real, Jay shares, “It brings me great joy that the characters I play on screen have such a strong resonance with my audience. Speaking about balance, honestly, it is not that difficult to maintain that balance and that thin line between real and reel because I have a strong support system that keeps me grounded and reminds me of my true self”.

Jay Soni further shares, “It helps me to maintain authenticity in my performances and stay true to my values. I really respect their feelings when they tell me I am exactly the same in real life as my TV characters, like Abhinav or Ishaan”.

Jay Soni, who has appeared in shows like Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi said, “It’s also understandable that fans may see me that way, and it’s kind of a compliment to be associated with a beloved character.”

“I take it in a very positive way, and I maintain that boundary myself, but I generally do not like to burst other people’s bubbles and like to keep them happy the way they look at me”, Jay Soni concluded.

