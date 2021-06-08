Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Daily Update: Sirat Is On A Mission To Find The Perfect Partner For Kartik

Sirat of Rajan Shahi’s “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” wants her friend Kartik to have a partner for life. After she convinced him to get married again, she is now on a hunt to find the perfect match for her.

She starts meeting girls but is unable to find the right one for him. In fact, she rejected so many of them that Ranveer even tells her that this way she won’t be able to find anyone for him.

Meanwhile, in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ranveer promises his mother that he and Sirat will come to live with them. Though Sirat was not happy about it, she still did it because Kartik convinced her that it is the right thing to do.

Will Sirat be able to find a good girl for Kartik? Will Ranveer’s father try to create a difference between Ranveer and Sirat? To know what happens next keep watching “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”.

This show is produced under Shahi’s banner Director’s Kut Productions and airs on Star Plus. It features Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Harsha Kandeparkar, Ali Hassan, Shilpa Raizada, Niyati Joshi, and Karan Kundrra.

