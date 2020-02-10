Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress Shivangi Joshi Makes Her Music Video Debut With Nikhil D’Souza’s Aadatein

TV actress Shivangi Joshi, who is currently seen in “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”, has made her music video debut with Nikhil D’Souza’s song “Aadatein”. It is composed by Gaurav Dagaonkar and written by Anurag Bhomia.

“Music videos have been quite a rage these days and the reason perhaps why I have been selective about it till now. I always wanted my first music video to be a nice, soulful, romantic and relatable one. The song ‘Aadatein’ is a perfect mix and blend of each of them. I couldn’t have asked for a better music video debut than ‘Aadatein’,” Shivangi happily expressed.

“Aadatein” is a part of the latest music series “Doublemint FreshTake”, which is presented by Mars Wrigley in collaboration with music entertainment company Songfest. The track will be out on February 11.

Not only this, playback singer Abhay Jodhpurkar, who made Bollywood debut as Shah Rukh Khan’s voice in “Zero” a while back, has also lent his voice to one of the songs in “Freshtake” series. He crooned to the song “Kanmani”, which is penned by Ko Sesha. Abhay’s song will be out on February 19.

“I was blown away when I heard Nikhil’s version of ‘Aadatein’ and I knew I’d have to interpret the Tamil FreshTake in my own way to make it unique. Ko Sesha’s guidance really helped and that’s what makes it really special and exciting,” Abhay said.

The songs from “FreshTake” series have been created by different music composers across four different languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Marathi.

“Keeping with our commitment to put the spotlight on Indian artistes that perform in different languages, we also aim to showcase the diversity of genres through this project, involving headlining musicians that are known for their inimitable styles across different genres such as pop, acoustic, dance and contemporary music,” Gaurav Dagaonkar, Songfest’s co-founder explained.

