MondayMotivation: Joaquin Phoenix’s Oscar 2020 Speech Might Make You Stop Drinking Coffee

Continuing the legacy of #MondayMotivation, we are here with a different take featuring ‘Joker’ Joaquin Phoenix’s inspiring speech from Oscars 2020 happened on Sunday evening.

His speech read, “Whether we’re talking about gender inequality or racism or queer rights or indigenous rights or animal rights, we’re talking about the fight against injustice. We’re talking about the fight against the belief that one nation, one people, one race, one gender or one species has the right to dominate, control and use and exploit another with impunity.”

He also added, “We feel entitled to artificially inseminate a cow, and when she gives birth, we steal her baby, even though her cries of anguish are unmistakable. Then, we take milk that’s intended for her calf and we put it in our coffee and our cereal.”

Joaquin Phoenix won the Oscar award for best actor at the 92nd Academy Awards for playing superhero Batman’s nemesis in “Joker”. He faced tough competition from actors like Adam Driver, Leonardo DiCaprio, Antonio Banderas and Jonathan Pryce.

