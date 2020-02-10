Jaan: Kunaal Roy Kapur Joins The Star Cast Of Prabhas & Pooja Hegde’s Period Romantic Drama?

Filmmaker Radha Krishna’s upcoming period drama which has been tentatively titled Jaan with Baahubali star Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in lead, has been making headlines all across from the past many months. It was only last month when the Saaho star took to his Instagram handle to announce that he is resuming the shoot of Jaan, which only evoked the curiosity among his fans and cine-goers for the period drama.

The actor who had shot for the initial parts of the Radha Krishna’s directorial back in 2018, following his jam-packed schedule for Saaho, then had to leave the shoot for the period romantic drama in between.

As per a report from deccanchronicle.com, the makers have roped in Bollywood actor Kunaal Roy Kapur for a key role in the Prabhas starrer. The Bollywood actor is known for his act in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Delhi Belly, Azhar along with other films.

Reportedly, in Jaan one may get to see Prabhas in a dual role as father and son, and the gorgeous Pooja Hegde as a school teacher. However, nothing has been confirmed yet as an official confirmation regarding the same is yet to be made by the makers and actors.

Jaan is jointly bankrolled by UV Creations and Gopi Krishna Movies.

The Prabhas-Pooja starrer will be a trilingual, as it will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages. The film is expected to release in the latter part of 2020.

