TV actor Jay Soni, who plays Abhinav in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ (YRKKH), spoke about the new twist in the story line after the revelation that Abhinav’s adoptive son Abir (Shreyansh Kaurav) is actually Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhimanyu’s (Harshad Chopda) son. Scroll below to get all the deets.

Speaking about how this revelation will affect the lives of characters in the show, Jay said: “It is going to be one of the biggest revelations that will create a stir in the lives of Abhimanyu, Akshara, Abhinav and Arohi, (Abhimanyu’s fiancee).”

Jay Soni, who was also seen in ‘Sasural Genda Phool‘ further shared how his on-screen character is going to deal with the entire situation.

“Now that the truth is out, it will be intriguing to watch how Abhinav deals with the situation. It will be difficult for Abhinav to keep away from Abir after being with him so long. Abhinav may not be his biological father, but he is the most important part of his life. Its like some bonds in our life are beyond blood ties something even thicker than blood,” Jay Soni added.

‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ airs on Star Plus.

