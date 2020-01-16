Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Actress Divyanka Tripathi Reveals What Co-Star Karan Patel Did Not Like About Her

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein starring Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel was one of the longest-running shows on television. Divyanka essayed the role of Dr Ishita while Karan essayed the role of a businessman Raman Bhalla. The audience loved the chemistry between these two actors and were heartbroken when they got to know that the show was ending.

After months of the show going off-air, Divyanka sat for a candid chat with SpotboyE and spilled the beans on how she is feeling after the show ended. The actress revealed that she missed the crew and said that she felt lucky that she got to work with a great production team. “I felt at home and will always miss all of them,” added the actress.

On discussing her equation with Karan Patel, the actress said, “Well, Karan is known to be moody. But he was quite respectful and thankfully we both were good co-actors. We never had a tiff. Maybe I could have told him what I liked and didn’t like, which he did. We were very straightforward with our conversations but never disrespected each other.”

“He may not have liked me for being too punctual, righteous, boring and non-masaledaar. I am not that good in striking a chatpata conversation. As for me, I always wanted him to be on time on the sets and go back home because I am a very family person. Bass yahi ek cheez thi, which were our hiccups aur iske alava we were really good together, added the actress.

She further said, “Aaisa bahut baar hota hai that people do fight, have ugly arguments on sets with their co-stars, but that was never the case with us. Humne ek doosre ke baar mein kabhi kuch galat nahi bola. Lucky us!”

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is, however, getting a spin-off, Yeh Hai Chahtein and Sargun Luthra, Abrar Qazi will be seen playing the lead in the show. Going by the reports, Divyanka Tripathi and Raman Bhalla are not going to be part of the show and will only introduce the show.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!