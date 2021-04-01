Actor Yash Sinha makes a comeback to TV with “Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti”, after five years. His last role on the small screen was in “Code Red”. He plays a therapist in “Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti”.

“It’s been five years since I have done a show on television and I am super excited to be back on screen. There were many offers coming in, but I wanted to play a strong and impactful character. Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti came in and I said yes,” he says.

Talking about his role, he adds that it will also contribute to the cause of spreading awareness about mental health.

“My character Harsh is very approachable and a full-of-life therapist. I believe it’s high time we normalised the consideration towards mental health. It is very important for kids or elders to go to a therapist just like going to any other doctor,” he says.

The actor is also known for his role in the show “Afsar Bitiya”. He was also part of the film “Badrinath Ki Dulhania”.

“Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti” airs on Zee TV.

