WWE: Undertaker To Drop His ‘Deadman’ Avatar At Wrestlemania 36?

WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) Wrestlemania 36 is highly anticipated by pro-wrestling fans and why not! superstar AJ Styles going one on one against the ‘icon’, the ‘deadman’, Undertaker, is enough to pique all the interest. But wait, there’s interesting speculation revolving around the phenom as he may just drop his deadman’s avatar.

The rumours started building as during last week’s RAW episode, AJ Styles challenged Undertaker for a match at the celebrated event by calling him out by his real name, Mark Calaway. He also stated that he’s not the Undertaker anymore.

Well, we know the reason is not enough to seal the speculation but we have seen different characters of Mark Calaway like American Badass and others, throughout his career.

Meanwhile, Wrestlemania 36, which was slated to take place at Raymond James Stadium of Florida, on April 5th, is now shifted to WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida. As a precautionary measure for preventing the spread of coronavirus, the event will take place only in front of essential personnel, thus leaving out the live audience.

The official statement of the company reads, “In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place. However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 p.m. ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida, to produce WrestleMania.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!