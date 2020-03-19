From Rajesh Khanna’s ‘Mere Sapno Ki Rani’ To Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’, 5 Train Songs From Bollywood That Will Drive Away Your Mid-Week Blues

Trains have always been an integral part of our lives, especially for us Indians and so have been the train songs. There’s something really special when it comes to trains, that a common man still prefers to choose the railways to travel from one corner of the country to another, compared to other mode of transportation. We all have some or the other memories related to trains especially from childhood, like sitting at the window seat, with eyes glued outside watching the world pass by, enjoying the very sight of nature, hills, mountains, rivers and catching fresh air during long journeys.

Those were the days which I’m sure most of us do miss, but then following our busy schedules and fast-paced lives we hardly get any time to revisit those days, but still, those beautiful, sweet and innocent memories do bring a smile on our face and make us nostalgic about train journeys.

Today we at Koimoi bring you 5 very popular and chartbuster train songs from Bollywood that will cheer you up and brighten your day.

1) Mere Sapno Ki Rani (Aradhana)

This classic romantic song from Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore starrer 1969 released superhit film Aradhana, is one of those many songs which is a must have in your playlist if you are fond of train journeys. Shot at the beautiful and the gorgeous location of Darjeeling in the iconic toy train there, this evergreen track will never get old, the more you listen the more you l get addicted. The very track has been ruling playlist of music lovers for over 5 decades.

The melodious track is been sung by the legendary Kishore Kumar ji, and it is been composed by R D Burman ji, while the lyrics have been penned by Anand Bakshi ji.

2) Chaiyya Chaiyya (Dil Se)

The song featuring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora Khan needs no introduction. The dance track which has been shot atop of a Ooty train at the Nilgri Mountain Railway in Tamil Nadu has this instant happy vibe and the energy that will make you groove to its beats and hum its lyrics. Chaiyya Chaiyya when released was a runaway hit and continues to be one among those many Bollywood songs that is played and loved not just in India, but also across the world.

Chaiyya Chaiyaa is been sung by Sukhwinder Singh and the music for the track is been composed by musical genius A R Rahman. lyrics for the iconic track is been penned by Gulzar.

3) Dhadak Dhadak (Bunty Aur Babli)

The track from Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji starrer Baunty Aur Babli is one of those songs which is a treat for ears and eyes. While the catchy lyrics and beats make us hum and groove to the track, the beautiful locations like benaras, green paddy fields, those small yet adorable village lanes showcased in the song give us travel vibes, urging us to travel and explore new places within our beautiful country. Dhadak Dhadak is best enjoyed while traveling on a train.

Dhadak Dhadak is been sung by Nihira Joshi, Sunidhi Chauhan, and Udit Narayan. The music for the song is been composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The lyrics for the track is been penned by Gulzar.

4) Kasto Mazza (Parineeta)

This melodious and romantic track featuring Saif Ali Khan and Vidya Balan from Parineeta soothes your soul. Kasto Mazza is one of those songs which brings peace and joy within and makes you feel relaxed. The song that has been shot in a toy train at Darjeeling is like a breath of fresh air for every music lover, and at the same time, it is quite addictive too. The one that will make you listen to it repeatedly.

The soothing track is been crooned by Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal in their melodious voice. Music for Kasto Mazza is been composed by Shantanu Moitra, and it is been penned by Swananad Kirkire.

5) Rani Tu Me Raja (Son Of Sardaar)

This catchy peppy track from Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Son Of Sardaar had music lovers in taking right from the word go. The groovy and happy vibes in this track sure to make one tap their foot to the tunes. Ajay and Sonakshi’s quirky moves along with the backdrop of station and train are also highlights of this popular dance number.

Rani Tu Me Raja is been sung by Mika Singh, Bhavya Pandit and YO YO Honey Sigh. Music for the track is been composed by Himesh Reshammiya.

