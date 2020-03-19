Shehnaaz Gill WALKS Out Of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Finale; Paras Chhabra Picks THIS Lady?

Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra moved onto their swayamvar show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge right after their stint in Bigg Boss 13. The Salman Khan show witnessed a spin off, and while the makers used the sets quite well, the show failed to bring in the desired TRPs. Amid the Coronavirus scare, the finale has been shot and below is all you need to know.

For the unversed, owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, entire B’Town as well as the Television Industry has been declared shut until 31st March, 2020. All shoots have been stalled, so the makers of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge rushed to complete the show’s finale, and did it all in a hurry.

Now, if recent reports are to be believed, Shehnaaz Gill who has been continuously talking about Sidharth Shukla the entire show, had walked out of the finale without choosing a partner for herself. She stated that she is in love with the Balika Vadhu actor and hence, cannot make any choice. Paras Chhabra on the other hand picked Aanchal Khurana as his ladylove.

Another interesting twist in the turn came when Baljraj Syal and Ankita Srivastava who were often spotted together, ended up choosing each other.

A source close to SpotBoyE reveals it all as, “Paras selected Aanchal Khurana, who entered the house as a wild card, two weeks back whereas Balraj Sayal and Ankita Srivastava, who were often seen spending time together and sharing a warm equation, ended up as a couple.”

Amidst the news of the show going off-air by March end, added the Coronavirus scare. Owing to it all, the makers concluded the show earlier than the timeline. The Mujhse Shaadi Karoge finale is now said to go on-air this weekend.

