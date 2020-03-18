Action and Romance have always ruled in Bollywood and it’s clear when we see the highest grossers of the year 1992 as well. Most of the films which proved to be the highest grossers of that year were either romantic films or belonged to the action genre.

Even Akshay Kumar who made his Bollywood debut in 1991 managed to secure one film in 1992’s top 10 highest grossers. Akshay Kumar’s much-loved film Khiladi had released in 1992 and was the 10th highest grosser of that year. On the other hand, Anil Kapoor’s Beta topped the chart.

Rank India Nett (Cr) 1. Darr 10.75 2. Shatranj 03.10 3. Bedardi 02.90 4. Tadipaar 02.35 5. Santaan 02.20 6. Aulad Ke Dushman 02.10 7. Bhagyawan 02.05 8. Aasoo Bane Angaarey 01.70 9. Tahqiqaat 01.55 10. Ashaant 01.50

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!