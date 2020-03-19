BREAKING! Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar To Romance WAR Actress Vaani Kapoor?

While the entire world stands still owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood lovers have been thinking about the timeline of Akshay Kumar’s multiple films in a year. Recently Sooryavanshi got pushed owing to the turmoil, one awaits to see when the Rohit Shetty directorial will be released as the actor already has Laxmmi Bomb ready for May. Amidst it all, we have a good news!

Akshay Kumar has been choosing some fresh faces for his upcoming projects. Be it Kiara Advani for Laxmmi Bomb, Manushi Chillar for Prithviraj or the music video Filhall with Nupur Sanon – the actor has been choosing ladies from the current lot. Now, adding onto the freshness is WAR actress Vaani Kapoor, who will be seen alongside the superstar in Bell Bottom.

Yes, you heard that right! A source close to Mumbai Mirror revealed it all as, ““The script demanded a fresh pairing, Vaani was signed on a week ago and is excited for the shoot with Akshay. It’s not the usual female lead, a few romantic scenes and some songs. She plays Akshay’s wife and is integral to the narrative”

Meanwhile, it is being said that the makers Jackky Bhagnani along with Nikkhil Advani, are currently working their hands on a new avatar for the actress. “Look tests will take place closer to the shoot,” further revealed the source.

Furthermore, the pre-production too has faced a halt owing to the Coronavirus widespread, but the makers are soon looking forward to choose an ideal location for the shoot. “Recce will start once the travel restrictions following the coronavirus outbreak are relaxed. The team is presently working towards recreating the 80’s decade with set designers and a visual effects team,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Bell Bottom is being directed by Ranjit Tewari and has been set in the ‘80s. The film inspired by true events will witness Akshay Kumar in a spy avatar.

