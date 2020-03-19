Fire Breaks Out In A Building Opposite Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat, One Woman Dead & One Seriously Injured

A 20-year-old girl was killed and another woman seriously injured in a fire that broke out on the top floor of a residential building opposite Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow, officials said here on Thursday.

The blaze was noticed on the sixth floor of the six-storied Sea Spring Apartment, opposite Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Mannat’ Bungalow at Bandra Bandstand, around 7.30 a.m.

Firefighters battled the fire and retrieved the body of Evana Morrece, who was pronounced dead at a hospital.

A 38-year-old woman, Sifra Jafri, was also rushed to the Bhabha Hospital in a critical state with more than 90 per cent burn injuries because of fire.

The cause of the fire, which has been brought under control, is not yet known.

