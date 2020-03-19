CONFIRMED! Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha’s Wedding Postponed Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Yesterday, the news that Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s much spoken about April wedding being postponed due to Coronavirus pandemic came out. While they were just speculations, the couple have confirmed the same through their spokesperson today. Below is all about it.

For the unversed, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha who have been dating for a while now were all set to take the nuptial plunge in April this year. There were also reports that the two have submitted their documents in the family court to register their marriage.

But, the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic throughout the globe has turned out to a spoilsport. The wedding has been pushed to the later half of the year. A report yesterday claimed that their guests were supposed to fly in from abroad. Also it is a risk in conducting social gathering in times such as these.

Confirming the news, Richa and Ali’s spokesperson in a statement said, “Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the later half of 2020 tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well wishers to be affected.”

Coronavirus pandemic has affected Bollywood in a lot of ways. While the production and shootings have come to a stand still. Actor and members of the fraternity are left home quarantined.

