March 17 is World Sleep Day. The day celebrates the healthy habit of sleeping on time and well, the benefits of good sleep, and throws light on the ailments that sleep disorders might lead to. In our fast-paced life, many of us are sleep deprived. Many try to manage with just four hours of sleep. Celebs talk on the issue, how much sleep a person should get every night and share tips for getting a good night’s sleep.

Simaran Kaur:

Yes, I agree, all of us are sleep deprived. I wonder how people function with 4 hours of sleep. Although every person is different, I need at least 5 to 6 hours of sleep each night. That should give me enough energy to get through the day. I think getting up early is important as well because it gives me time to connect with myself and find inner calmness. I like to read occasionally or listen to soothing music. I don’t use my phone while I’m sleeping to avoid distractions.

Aniruddh Dave:

I make sure that I get at least 6 hours of sleep each night. Not only does getting enough sleep improve mood, but it also helps the body and mind to heal. Your performance will be better no matter what you are doing if you rest both mentally and physically. When you get ready for bed, knowing that you gave your all that day and worked hard to the best of your skills makes you feel good.

Adaa Khan:

In the industry that we are in, the sleep cycles actually go for a toss. Adaa says so, it can be quite challenging for actors to maintain a consistent sleeping schedule. If I’m home, I try to go to bed on time. But I am aware of the significance of proper sleep for both your physical and emotional well-being. 30–40 minutes before bedtime, I make an effort to put my phone and social media aside. In addition, before going to bed, I enjoy taking a shower, and have some time where I look back at how my day was spent. I also do some meditation to calm my mind, body, and soul. It has been quite helpful to me.

Subuhii Joshii:

As important as waking up on time is, going to bed on time is also important. As your body needs at least 8 hours of sleep to recuperate, I always make sure to get that amount because you will be unable to do anything until you get enough sleep. Sleeping well is extremely important. After relieving your stress and letting your body unwind, you can start the next day with enthusiasm and energy. I take a shower to keep my body hydrated before I go to bed and I generally avoid gadgets.

Nikhil Nanda:

Every cell in our body is rejuvenated by sound sleep. By sleeping for 6 to 7 hours, I aim to maintain a healthy sleep cycle. Yet, with our busy schedule, it’s really challenging. Your health, your ability to wake up feeling energised, and the functioning of your body all depend on getting enough sleep. Before I go to sleep, I make an effort to avoid using my phone. Also I don’t watch any TV shows, movies, or series, nor do I listen to the news before I go to bed. Rather I simply relax and practise meditation.

Mitaali Nag:

The sleep cycle has been messed up by Lockdown. But now that everyone seems to be recovering, I believe that sleeping on time is essential because, similar to how a phone battery charges while we sleep, our bodies and brains do as well. It is recommended to get about 7-8 hours of sleep every night. But, it’s best if your sleep is disrupted for 6-7 hours. And those who have trouble falling asleep or staying up all night are depressed and unhappy; however, if you get a good night’s sleep, you feel rejuvenated, smile more, and spread positivity. Good, fruitful work schedules help me get peaceful sleep at night.

Hansa Singh :

I cherish my beauty sleep. So in a sense, my most important fitness credo is also to get enough sleep. Although I prefer to get a full 8 hours of sleep each night, there are those days when I sleep for 12 hours uninterrupted. I pay close attention to my health. You readily fall asleep while living an overly demanding lifestyle. Some days, all I need to do is turn on some calming music to fall asleep. I don’t have insomnia, but when I don’t feel asleep, I am scared.

Rishina Kandhari:

Being an actress, I am well aware of the obvious difference that getting enough sleep has on one’s ability to perform, and look nice in front of the camera, among many other things. Sleep is crucial in all professions, but perhaps even more so in the creative fields. My goal is to go to sleep on time. I sleep by 11 pm and get up by 7am. By god’s grace, I sleep peacefully. Also, my dinner is 7 pm everyday. I do not eat anything after that. I have a heavy breakfast.

